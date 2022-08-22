 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday report weighs on Monday trade

People are also reading…

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A bearish cattle on feed report on Friday plus talk of a weakening economy and a surge higher in the US dollar were all seen as negative forces. The market is technically overbought, and there are more cattle available than traders expected following the USDA report.”

“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session and the market moved above Friday's high after trading lower early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “…The market is trading at a much larger than normal discount to the cash market, but there does not seem to be justification from a supply perspective to see a large discount.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle market may be overbought

“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day after trading higher early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Strength in the cas…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Lean hogs

Traders are worried that hog supplies will surge soon, Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said, leading to a crash in prices. “Hog supplies norma…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active ov…

Cattle fundamentals 'aren't bullish'

There are fundamentals that aren’t bullish, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The biggest: cattle fed in Brazil and exports …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News