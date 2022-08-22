Friday report weighs on Monday trade

People are also reading…
“October cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A bearish cattle on feed report on Friday plus talk of a weakening economy and a surge higher in the US dollar were all seen as negative forces. The market is technically overbought, and there are more cattle available than traders expected following the USDA report.”
“October hogs closed moderately higher on the session and the market moved above Friday's high after trading lower early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “…The market is trading at a much larger than normal discount to the cash market, but there does not seem to be justification from a supply perspective to see a large discount.”