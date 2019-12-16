The rally on cattle Friday was impressive, but The Hightower Report says, the upside seems limited by low demand for U.S. beef from China and expanding supply.
Further The Hightower Report says February hogs normally hold a $2.90 premium to the cash market at this time of year, so it may be difficult for the market to maintain the current premium of near $9.20.
However, “Pork is likely to be on top of China’s shopping list in their attempt to spend $50 billion on U.S. agricultural products,” The Hightower Report says.