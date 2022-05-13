 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full feed yards depressing cattle sales

Many feed yards are full. The remaining cattle to move off pasture are finding no bids from buyers unable to take on additional cattle because of full pens, according to The Cattle Report. The demographics of feed yard populations is also in flux. As feeder cattle supplies decline, some operations are changing the profile of purchases and new sources of cattle such as the Holstein-Angus cross dairy cattle are finding regular repeat buying interest from feed yards.

The cash cattle market was sharply lower yesterday and the hog market took it on the chin as well, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Yet the cash cattle is still holding together really well “We actually had an excellent week of beef exports last week,” he said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

