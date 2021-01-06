Future rosy for meat sales

Two trending factors contained hope for improvement, according to The Cattle Report. Another record for beef exports was set in 2020 at 14% of all beef sales. This occurred despite an extended period during plant shutdowns and slowdowns that beef was too high to ship for export. Periods at the end of the year saw our exports reach 25% of our beef production. The second factor will be a restoration in 2021 of full restaurant capacities as vaccinations hit arms of many citizens.
Lean hog calls are mixed. Yesterday’s market was mostly higher, except for weakness in February, according to Stewart-Peterson. Front-month futures are challenging the high established in October. Deferred contracts pushed to new contract highs while exhibiting strength.