Pork cut-out market and the lean index have turned sharply higher this week; likely on the news that German pork exports have been banned by many, The Hightower Report said.
There are warning signs for the beef market, according to The Cattle Report. Heavy cattle continue to add tonnage to the market. The Covid 19 damage to the economy continues. Placements continue at a heavy pace. Domestic institutional purchases lag normal years and purchases for school programs, hotel and restaurant trade and other routine outlets for beef have lagged.