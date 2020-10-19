Germany is in talks with Asia about easing the ban on German pork due to African swine fever, according The Hightower Report. There is talk of possible regional agreement as compared with the blanket national ban that is being imposed right now.
Seasonally the demand for beef improves for the holiday season usually starting in October, The Cattle Report said. The large slaughter volumes of the past few weeks has weakened the boxed beef market but improving demand into year-end might provide a boost to what has been a poor year for beef producers.