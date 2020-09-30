Germany has confirmed two more cases of African swine fever in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, said Steven Hyde of CHS Hedging. One of the cases was found outside the area of the first discoveries of ASF. Amidst ASF discoveries, new COVID-19 outbreaks, the EU is now warning about the possibility of a new outbreak of avian bird flu among wild and domestic birds.
The role of the Coronavirus Assistance Program on the replacement markets should not be overlooked, according to The Cattle Report. The large payments have healed much of the financial damage to beef producers and given them the necessary financial clout to move back into the replacement markets with new hope for profits next year. This has fueled price improvements in stocker and feeder cattle that now have prices topping last year.