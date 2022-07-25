Grain markets pressure feeder market

People are also reading…
“Live cattle were higher while feeders were lower, thanks to the jump in the grain markets and a friendly Cattle Inventory report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cattle Inventory showed total inventory down 2% which was expected, but the surprise came from the Cattle on Feed report which had placements at 98% for June compared to the average trade estimate of 94.7%.”
“(Hog) Weights are lower by 1 1/2 pounds compared to last week, and the average weight for the week ending July 16 was 277.5 pounds compared to 278.1 the previous week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The packer will need to purchase hogs in greater number to make up for the weights, which could push cash higher this week.”