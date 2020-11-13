Relationships between grain and cattle are being ignored while grain prices soar, according to The Cattle Report. The implications for the meats is to increasing pricing of all meats. The concentration of trading interest has been focused on the front months with little attention to all of 2021 that should see all meat prices substantially higher.
The weekly actual slaughter report from USDA today revised meat production from two weeks ago, Allendale said. In the week of Oct. 31 steer carcass weights fell 5 pounds from the prior week to now 926 pounds. Heifer weights rose by 1 in this week to 848. Barrows and gilts were unchanged from the previous week at 215 pounds.