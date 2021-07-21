 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grain prices, COVID affect cattle

Grain prices, COVID affect cattle

  • Updated

Grain prices and COVID cases will continue to provide the backdrop for cattle pricing, according to The Cattle Report. Both are contributors to complex impacts for beef production and consumption. The impact of the recent increase in Covid cases will impact cattle prices and beef consumption in many ways that are yet to be determined,

The market continues to probe for a short-term peak as a seasonal increase in supply seems to be lining up with declining demand from China, according to The Hightower Report. If pork values begin to trend lower, the market may quickly rationalize the stiff discount of futures to the cash and sellers could get more active.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market remains in a consolidation phase as the steady decline in beef prices leaves traders uncertain about the short-term direction for c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Volatility and strength in the grain markets “led to some pause” in hog markets on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. The lean hog index is…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog weights continue to drop, The Hightower Report said, but the continued pressure of last week’s “sweeping reversal” is pushing the market lower.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News