Grain prices, COVID affect cattle

Grain prices and COVID cases will continue to provide the backdrop for cattle pricing, according to The Cattle Report. Both are contributors to complex impacts for beef production and consumption. The impact of the recent increase in Covid cases will impact cattle prices and beef consumption in many ways that are yet to be determined,
The market continues to probe for a short-term peak as a seasonal increase in supply seems to be lining up with declining demand from China, according to The Hightower Report. If pork values begin to trend lower, the market may quickly rationalize the stiff discount of futures to the cash and sellers could get more active.