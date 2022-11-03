 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Growing hog supply weighing on futures

Lean hogs are facing pressure from a number of sources. “Fears of increasing supply in the next 3 to 4 weeks during a period of weak export demand has helped trigger increase selling pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork values are already sluggish, and prices could remain in a downtrend as production picks up steam.”

“Export Sales data had pork bookings at a 40-wk high of 47,938 MT,” Brugler Marketing said. “Mexico and China were the top buyers each with over 10k MT – Japan also booked 9.3k MT. Accumulated pork commitments were 1.421 MMT as of Oct. 27, a 24% reduction yr/yr, but still the 4th most ever.”

