 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ham prices rebound

Ham prices rebound

After a collapse last week, ham prices have recovered all the way back up to near the highs of a week ago, according to The Hightower Report. This helped the market experience a hook reversal yesterday and the market may be in position for a short-term bounce.

Beef imports remain above prior year mainly due to shutdown of the beef plants causing high prices, according to The Cattle Report. Exports also were negatively impacted during the shutdowns and slowdowns but are quickly recovering.

Turnaround Tuesday’s bounce did not recover all of Monday’s losses, but futures ended the day up by 25 to 65 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. December hogs were $64.55 with four more trade days before expiration. Pork cutout futures closed a dime to 45 cents higher on the day.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Packers purchased what cattle they could at $110 but that turned out to be none in Texas and Kansas and only a few in the north, according to …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures ended the Tuesday session with 5 to 32 cent gains, save for a 60 cent loss in December and a 2 cent give back in April contra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle futures finished the week down $1.22 and January feeders $0.32 lower, Allendale reported. First notice day for December l…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down sharply on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News