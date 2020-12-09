Ham prices rebound

After a collapse last week, ham prices have recovered all the way back up to near the highs of a week ago, according to The Hightower Report. This helped the market experience a hook reversal yesterday and the market may be in position for a short-term bounce.
Beef imports remain above prior year mainly due to shutdown of the beef plants causing high prices, according to The Cattle Report. Exports also were negatively impacted during the shutdowns and slowdowns but are quickly recovering.
Turnaround Tuesday’s bounce did not recover all of Monday’s losses, but futures ended the day up by 25 to 65 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. December hogs were $64.55 with four more trade days before expiration. Pork cutout futures closed a dime to 45 cents higher on the day.
