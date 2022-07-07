Heat could push beef production lower

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed slightly higher on the day and well down from the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “… A strong recovery in outside market forces helped to support the market and traders see the heat in the central and southern Plains as a factor which could push beef production lower than expected as weights collapse.”
“August hogs closed higher on the day for the fourth session in a row, but the close was well off of the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 29. A much more positive tilt to outside markets plus solid gains in pork product markets over the last week have helped to support.”