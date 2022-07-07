 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat could push beef production lower

“August cattle closed slightly higher on the day and well down from the highs,” the Hightower Report said. “… A strong recovery in outside market forces helped to support the market and traders see the heat in the central and southern Plains as a factor which could push beef production lower than expected as weights collapse.”

“August hogs closed higher on the day for the fourth session in a row, but the close was well off of the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since April 29. A much more positive tilt to outside markets plus solid gains in pork product markets over the last week have helped to support.”

Lean hogs

Cattle

Lean hogs

