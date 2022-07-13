 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heat wave watched for weight impact

Traders remain concerned that extreme heat across the central Plains over the next two weeks will keep cattle weights in decline which might cause production to come in below trade expectations, The Hightower Report said today.

“The export market will need to provide underlying support, though in the face of a steep rise in the greenback that threatens our beef exports by increasing the cost for importers,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Technical strength is noted for hogs, but arguably, prices are in overbought territory which could lead to some selling pressure when buying interest dries up, Total Farm Marketing said today.

