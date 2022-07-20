Heatwave supportive to cattle prices

Live cattle are still range bound and may need the cash market to provide the direction to go higher, Total Farm Marketing said today.
The forecast for hot weather across the Corn Belt will stay supportive for hog markets as weight gain may be limited, and the cash market will need to bid more aggressive to ensure hog movement, Total Farm Marketing said today.
According to the Hightower Report today, demand for pork “is impressive” showing up as the highest since August 13, 2021. The short-term technical action is positive as the tight pork supply as compared with last year has supported solid gains in pork cutout values which have jumped to the highest level since August 13, the report said.