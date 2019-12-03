The new contract high and lower close on Friday is a warning sign that a significant top could be in place for the cattle market. Higher weights for slaughter and the jump in placements suggests much higher than expected beef production into the first half of 2020, said The Hightower Report.
It appears that China is in need of importing “lots more pork” in the months ahead, but traders are still nervous that the U.S./China trade deal could fall apart and the U.S. tariffs will remain high, The Hightower Report said.