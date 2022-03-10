 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High food prices weighing on livestock demand

  • Updated

Cattle markets are dealing with historically high food and energy prices, The Hightower Report said, which is expected to limit spending domestically, affecting demand. “With a more sluggish demand tone and first quarter beef production up 1.7% from a year ago, the market has seen a significant downside correction off of the February 10 key reversal.”

Hog prices “are looking for direction” from cash and retail markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “The fundamentals will be key to support this market as it has a lot of work to do to push through to the upside.”

