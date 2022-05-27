High prices may boost sales of bargain meat cuts

Retail meat prices remain higher than last year as consumers plan for traditional Memorial Day gatherings, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Higher retail prices could direct some consumers to lower-cost products like ground beef or to other meats like pork or chicken, David Anderson said. However, both pork and chicken are experiencing a similar pricing trend to beef with generally higher prices.
Most May cattle have already moved this month. The remaining cattle to move off pasture are finding less active competition from buyers who are unsure of the future for the economy and beef prices, according to The Cattle Report. The demographics of feedyard populations is also in flux. As feeder cattle supplies decline, some operations are changing the profile of purchases and new sources of cattle such as the Holstein – Angus-cross dairy cattle are finding regular repeat buying interest from feedyards.