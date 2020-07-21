With the surge in production all meat, it is difficult to perceive of a situation where beef prices will need to move higher in the weeks ahead, said The Hightower Report.
Beef demand is still questionable as U.S. restaurants struggle to reopen. Beef production last week was up 2.1% from the same week last year despite a lower kill count. “Surging production could further weigh on beef prices and possibly the cash market,” according to Stewart-Peterson.
USDA has paid out $6.2 billion under the CFAP assistance program for cattle, hog, dairy, sheep producers, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging this morning.