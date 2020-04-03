Huge meat production is weighing on the livestock market, says John Walsh with Walsh Trading. “The hog numbers are too plentiful regardless of the Chinese demand,” he says. “The market is in free fall and well below the 14- and 21-day moving average. Look for a bit more down until the market finds support.”
Stewart-Peterson says carcass cutout values made their lowest close yesterday since March 5, 2019, down $3.14 to $61.18. Cutouts dropped $21.50 over the past seven sessions after rallying $16.88 over the previous 11 sessions.