High temps support cattle prices

“August cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy to lower trade early in the day. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since June 17,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders see the very high temperatures in the forecast for the next two weeks as a supportive force.”
Hogs moved higher as well.
“August hogs closed moderately higher on the session and tested last Thursday's high, which was the highest price level since April 29,” the Hightower Report said. “Very strong pork product markets have helped boost packer margins this week and cash markets are still trending higher.”