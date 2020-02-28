The monthly Cattle on Feed report is due out today at 2 pm. Allendale says they “expect to see placements 1.6% over last year. It would continue five months in a row now of higher placements.” January marketings are pegged at 2.4% below year ago numbers.
Allendale also reports the Iowa/Minnesota cash hog report showed a $2.33 jump to $50.37 on yesterday’s afternoon report, representing the best price in 10 business days. The wholesale pork price was up $2.15 yesterday at $65.01, the best price in six days.