“December cattle closed slightly higher on the session, but the market was down 505 points for the week,” the Hightower Report said. “The cattle on feed report was considered bearish with placements coming in at 105.9% of last year as compared with trade expectations near 102.5% of last year. This was near the high end of trade expectations.”
“December hogs sold off early in the session and pushed down to the lowest level since October 13, but the discount may have been enough to attract some new buying and the market closed moderately higher on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “For the week, December hogs closed 260 points lower.”