Higher pork belly stocks indicate dip in exports

Frozen pork supplies were up 8% from the previous month but down 6% from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were up 17% from last month and up 43% from last year, reflecting a slower export demand tone for the start of 2022, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Corn weather has never been a friend of cattle performance, according to The Cattle Report. Frigid temperatures with snow moved across much of the Plains. The conditions were not expected to impair slaughter volumes but will slow unusually good performance this year.