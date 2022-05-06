Higher prices elusive for pork, beef markets

Smaller pork supplies have created speculation for higher prices that either have never developed or have rallied only briefly — primarily because a strong dollar and weaker exports have proven strong headwinds. The cattle complex also has anticipated higher prices that also seem to have faltered — shortages and current status of the federal herd is always a mirage that we never reach, according to The Cattle Report. The one thing both meats share is a common enemy of high feed costs that threaten to endanger their business model.
In the hog market, with the short-term oversold condition, it’s not going to take much in the way of positive news in order to see a further recovery bounce, according to The Hightower Report. With a strong rally in pork the market may be in a position to make a significant bounce.