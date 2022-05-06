 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Higher prices elusive for pork, beef markets

Smaller pork supplies have created speculation for higher prices that either have never developed or have rallied only briefly — primarily because a strong dollar and weaker exports have proven strong headwinds. The cattle complex also has anticipated higher prices that also seem to have faltered — shortages and current status of the federal herd is always a mirage that we never reach, according to The Cattle Report. The one thing both meats share is a common enemy of high feed costs that threaten to endanger their business model.

In the hog market, with the short-term oversold condition, it’s not going to take much in the way of positive news in order to see a further recovery bounce, according to The Hightower Report. With a strong rally in pork the market may be in a position to make a significant bounce.

CropWatch Weekly Update

