Historic highs continue for beef, margins

“June cattle closed sharply higher on the day with a quiet inside trading session,” the Hightower Report said. “The market remains technically oversold and holding a stiff discount to the cash market. Beef prices are at a historically high price and packer margins are also historically high, but short-term selling pressures due to high price corn remain a feature.”
“June hogs traded to a new contract high and closed moderately higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is technically overbought. … June hogs are also holding a stiff premium to the cash market and the market seems to have absorbed bullish exports for the month of March and solid weekly sales during April.”