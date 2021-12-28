 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hog action running up on resistance

Hog action running up on resistance

Thursday’s Hogs and Pigs report was supportive, but February hogs are trading at a wider than normal premium to the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Though well supported, this could be a key resistance area moving forward as prices are now technically overbought.”

Bulls “were likely disappointed” in the February cattle contract’s failure to move through the December high on Monday, The Hightower Report said. With placements meeting expectations and marketing higher than expected, traders anticipated a little more action on the February contract than we saw.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Retail pork carcasses were higher at the close on Friday gaining 6.80 to 91.47, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The load count w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

February live cattle, at $136.925 have erased a week-long down-trend to climb back above the contract’s 50-day moving average and potentially …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher on follow-through from Friday’s strong finish, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The mo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

USDA raised its 2021 estimate for meat prices for the eighth consecutive month, according to the December Food Price Outlook report released o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News