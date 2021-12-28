Hog action running up on resistance

Thursday’s Hogs and Pigs report was supportive, but February hogs are trading at a wider than normal premium to the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Though well supported, this could be a key resistance area moving forward as prices are now technically overbought.”
Bulls “were likely disappointed” in the February cattle contract’s failure to move through the December high on Monday, The Hightower Report said. With placements meeting expectations and marketing higher than expected, traders anticipated a little more action on the February contract than we saw.