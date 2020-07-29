If weekly hog processing rates stay at 2.6 million head each week ahead the market hog backlog will fall from 2.4 million right now to 2.0 million in four weeks, Allendale said. After that, with the seasonal supply increase, it will balloon to 3.6 if the processing situation does not pick up.
Traders seem overly optimistic that cash cattle can trend higher mid-term, according to The Hightower Report. Cattle slaughter over the past two weeks has come in below year-ago levels, after the show list this week is smaller and these factors have traders hoping that cash can trade up.
August cattle is caught in a range dealing with the headwinds of hefty premium to cash and burdensome supplies coming soon against potential red-meat demand as the economy struggles to resume its re-opening, said William D. Moore of the Chicago Board of Trade. “What cattle sorely needs is at least a taming of Covid-19 and solid resumption of meat demand thru a reopening of U.S. restaurants,” he said.