Hog cash markets continue to fall

“October cattle traded moderately higher on the session with an inside trading day while April cattle pushed sharply higher on the day and to a 5-day high,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders are waiting to see what the cash market will do this week as volume has been very low so far.”

“October hogs pushed lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early,” the Hightower Report said. “Continued talk that the cash markets will continue to drop due to sluggish exports and increasing supply into the fall helped to pressure. The market remains at a significant discount to the cash market which may limit the selling pressures on the downside.”

