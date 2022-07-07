Hog, cattle fundamentals looking strong

People are also reading…
Cattle supply fundamentals “look positive” for the fourth quarter of the year, while August’s contract is trading at a discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. There are ideas weights will come down “significantly” over the near term due to current hot temperatures.
Hog markets are expecting are “decline in production” from the second quarter to the third quarter, which would be a positive fundamental move, The Hightower Report said. “The technical action is impressive and suggest at least a short-term low may be in place this week.”