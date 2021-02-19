 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hog demand supportive globally

Hog demand supportive globally

Weekly export sales report may help set the tone for today, as the hog export market has been very supportive of prices on good demand, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The market will continue to watch the Chinese demand as well as the activity of other traditional buyers. Farther out, deferred contracts are maintaining their overall strength on the strong demand prospects and the idea of tighter hog supplies into the second half of 2021.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.Select was up 62 cents …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News