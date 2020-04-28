Hog farmers are expected to lose an estimated $5 bln or $37 per head for the rest of the year due to pandemic disruptions, according to the National Pork Producers Council, Allendale said. Government officials, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and both Iowa senators sent a letter to President Trump asking for financial assistance for those producers.
Cattle saw a sharp drop in placements during the month of March which puts total feedlot supply at 94.5% of last year, The Hightower Report said. “With a slow reopening of restaurants over the next six weeks, the demand-side may get a little boost as well,” they said.