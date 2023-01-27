 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hog futures bouncing back from lows

Hog futures turned higher on Thursday as short-covering emerged after a good week of export sales, Total Farm Marketing said. “After a couple days of consolidation trade, the April contract shook off a potential break to the downside for a strong close.”

Cash cattle markets are “disappointing again” this week, bringing selling pressure in the live cattle market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Though initial trade was light and not enough to establish a trend, the combination of trade and weaker bids brought sellers forward.”

