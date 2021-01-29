 Skip to main content
Hog futures gain strength

Hog futures gain strength

Lean hog futures are called steady to higher looking for further direction into the weekend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Demand is strong with carcasses closing higher at the $83 level and weekly exports sales were strong. However, heavy slaughter and the premium of February to the cash index will limit gains.

The volume of trades this week is barely a trickle, The Cattle Report said. Packers are once again demonstrating their ability as gate keepers to control the price of fed cattle against a backdrop of sharply rising box prices. Small volumes of negotiated trade in Texas and Kansas have been reported at $112-113, and a few cattle traded in the north at $110-112 — both prices well under the spot February close of more than $116.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Breaking News