Lean hog futures held as steady as they could have this week only down $0.80, Allendale said. With a strong rebound Friday, reversing Thursday’s sharp losses. Fears of labor problems at the packing plants, an increase in weekly jobless benefit claims and low Chinese interest on the morning export sales report pushed hog futures to the lowest trade during this downtrend.
With processing margins approaching $400 per head, it is no surprise the slaughter this week was a whopping 665,000 head, according to The Cattle Report. Moreover, packers were quick to seize the opportunity Friday with board prices sharply lower to add all the cattle they were able to buy at lower prices.