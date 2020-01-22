Despite lower futures trade today, beef values have been on the rise, and should that trend continue it would be “very supportive to the future prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China has yet to become a major buyer of U.S. beef, but since restrictions were lifted with the Phase 1 trade deal signing, the outlook is positive.”
Lean hogs were on the rise today, as traders “are having a hard time believing that China will meet the Phase 1 ag purchase targets,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s gains were relatively modest though the closes were technically significant.”