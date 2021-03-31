Hog inventory down from last quarter

USDA’s March Hogs and Pigs report places the March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 74.8 million head, down about 3% from last quarter and 1.8% from last March, compared to pre-report estimates of 0.1% higher. The report estimates are mostly around or below the lower end of the range of pre-report expectations and represent the first March-over-March reduction since 2014, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
Last week's hog report will be supportive of beef prices, according to The Cattle Report. The pig report surprised many and pushed lean hog futures to life of contract highs of well over $100 after trading in the $60s not long ago. High priced pork will cause some switching, both domestically and for export, to beef.