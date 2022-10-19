 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hog market continues strong week

December hogs have now taken out the previous day's high for nine sessions in a row, and the buying has pushed the market up to the highest level since Sept. 22, according to The Hightower Report. While overbought basis traditional technical indicators, there is still no technical sign of a near-term top.

The market was higher yesterday for cattle and hogs, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

“I think some of that has to do with the strength of the stock market recently,” he said.

