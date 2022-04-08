 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hog market exhibiting resilience

Mexico, China, and Japan were the top buyers of U.S. pork last week. The hog market got some favorable news on Thursday, but it was still difficult for front-end prices to rally, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing. The deferred strength likely reflects the projected overall tight hog supplies, and strength in long term grains. Overall, the market is still searching for a low.

China has suspended imports from two Brazilian beef plants and one poultry producer, according to The Hightower Report. The suspensions will last one week, and they gave no reason for the move. If this continues, some China import demand could shift from Brazil to the U.S.

