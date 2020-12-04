A jump in weights this week would suggest a minor backup in the country and this may have helped to pressure the pork market, according to The Hightower Report. The market is seeing some mixed signals but the ample supply outlook and the turn down in pork product markets are factors which could keep the cash market in a downtrend.
This year has been very desirable for weather and cattle performance has been exceptional, according to The Cattle Report. Many January cattle are being pulled into December to market ahead of the February glut predicted by most market services. The ability of cattle owners to dodge anticipated heavy numbers is always something to watch and can contradict expectations for pricing.