Hog market may be reaching ‘significant’ top

For the hog market, a bearish reaction to the bullish key USDA report might suggest a significant top is in place, according to The Hightower Report.
The April Fool this year is the cattle owner witnessing a spring surge in boxed beef prices yet unable to move cash prices for cattle higher, according to The Cattle Report. The April Fool deserves some credit for the predicament that finds too many cattle on the front end of the inventory and too few kill slots at the beef plants.
The future direction of grain trade will likely have some impact on the cattle markets going into next week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cattle price are still range bound, but live cattle are still building an uptrend in the near-term, on the prospects of lower production moving into the second quarter.