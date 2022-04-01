 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hog market may be reaching ‘significant’ top

Hog market may be reaching ‘significant’ top

For the hog market, a bearish reaction to the bullish key USDA report might suggest a significant top is in place, according to The Hightower Report.

The April Fool this year is the cattle owner witnessing a spring surge in boxed beef prices yet unable to move cash prices for cattle higher, according to The Cattle Report. The April Fool deserves some credit for the predicament that finds too many cattle on the front end of the inventory and too few kill slots at the beef plants.

The future direction of grain trade will likely have some impact on the cattle markets going into next week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cattle price are still range bound, but live cattle are still building an uptrend in the near-term, on the prospects of lower production moving into the second quarter.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

A strong demand and cash tone support the hog market, Total Farm Marketing said, ahead of the Hogs and Pigs report Wednesday. “Pork retail val…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

June hogs closed sharply higher on the session Friday, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see seasonally high pork values as a reason …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade markets were quiet to start the week as bids are starting to find definition, Total Farm Marketing said. “April cattle prices staye…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and down for Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle are called steady to higher. The price action yesterday near the top of the range opens the door for some additional buying support, bu…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News