Hog market may experience brief correction

The hog market may have a significant short-term correction to the downside, according to The Hightower Report. Weights are higher than normal and short-term demand is questionable.
Trading is mostly concluded in the north where prices moved $3 to $5 higher live and $4 to $7 higher dressed, according to The Cattle Report. Live prices were mainly $140 to $141 with a top in Iowa of $145. Dressed prices were mainly $220 to $223. The standoff, in the south, where cattle grading percentages are lower, continued with bids of $138 purchasing only a limited supply of cattle in Texas and Kansas. This leaves an open question of whether packers are content to stop for the week on raise bids in the south. One thing is certain: They will not be bringing in higher priced cattle from the north for slaughter in the southern beef plants.