Hog market reaching higher level

In the hog market we’re hanging in there at a very high level, according to The Hightower Report. Cutout values coming in after the close were coming in at $94.07. That’s up $3.40 on the day and up from $89.11 from a week ago. This should help support a continued uptrend in the cash market.
The past year has been an anomaly for food markets, according to The Cattle Report. Runs on food supplies during the pandemic, then during the recent cold spell, left many stores assessing how the logistics of their operations serve their needs. Some beef processors have built new facilities designed to fabricate and deliver directly to stores making distribution centers unnecessary. The challenges of the pandemic and cold spell emphasize the importance of food logistics in delivering supplies quickly to consumers during unexpected interruptions.