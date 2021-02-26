 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hog market reaching higher level

Hog market reaching higher level

  • Updated

In the hog market we’re hanging in there at a very high level, according to The Hightower Report. Cutout values coming in after the close were coming in at $94.07. That’s up $3.40 on the day and up from $89.11 from a week ago. This should help support a continued uptrend in the cash market.

The past year has been an anomaly for food markets, according to The Cattle Report. Runs on food supplies during the pandemic, then during the recent cold spell, left many stores assessing how the logistics of their operations serve their needs. Some beef processors have built new facilities designed to fabricate and deliver directly to stores making distribution centers unnecessary. The challenges of the pandemic and cold spell emphasize the importance of food logistics in delivering supplies quickly to consumers during unexpected interruptions.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

On any sign of weakness in the pork market, futures look vulnerable to increased selling with April hogs trying to hold a strong premium to th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Today’s weekly export sales report “could help set the tone” for lean hog trading today, as expectations are for another strong week, Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

April cattle closed sharply lower on the session yesterday as the market is reducing the large premium which April holds to the cash market, a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News