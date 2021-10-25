Hog market searching for bottom

December hogs lost 4.950 during a difficult week and are looking to challenge the previous lows near the $72.00 price level, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Hog prices were volatile during the session, which could be an indicator that prices are starting the bottoming process at this point, but the fundamental will still be the key to turning the market. Cash markets remain soft, pressuring the hog market.
The cattle on feed report was considered bullish, according to The Hightower Report. September placements came in at just 97.1% which is very bullish against trade expectations, and is even outside the range of estimates. Traders expected see placements near 101.4% of last year, 97.5-104 range. This means smaller than expected supply 90-120 days out and is bullish for February cattle.