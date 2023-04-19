The hog market has the supply fundamentals to turn higher but the market is showing no signs of a low yet, The Hightower Report said today.
China reported 150,000 MT of pork imports from all destinations for March. That is 11.2% above last year and has their full year total at 530,000 MT. At the same time, China’s domestic pork production in the first quarter of 2023 is at a five-year high, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
Cattle are still overbought and may need a break or consolidation to correct, The Hightower Report said today. “The large discount of June to the cash is a factor which may support the market on a corrective break.”