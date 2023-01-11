Hog markets continue slide

People are also reading…
The cattle market on Wednesday continued to sort through supply and demand trends. “February cattle closed unchanged on the session as the early sharp break failed to find new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “While demand news has been somewhat sluggish, the market still faces declining supply ahead.”
Hog markets dipped to their lowest level in months. “February hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 5,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of a lack of a decline in pork production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is a bearish set up.”