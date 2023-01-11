 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hog markets continue slide

People are also reading…

The cattle market on Wednesday continued to sort through supply and demand trends. “February cattle closed unchanged on the session as the early sharp break failed to find new selling interest,” the Hightower Report said. “While demand news has been somewhat sluggish, the market still faces declining supply ahead.”

Hog markets dipped to their lowest level in months. “February hogs closed moderately lower on the session and the selling has pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 5,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of a lack of a decline in pork production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter is a bearish set up.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

The lean hog futures market ended the day Wednesday with $0.45 to $1 losses. That left the February contract at a net $3.62 loss for the week …

Short supply boosts beef prices

As cash markets prove to be in an uptrend, packers resist, and trading patterns move to end of week scrambles. This poses a risk for packers t…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

“The shift in beef production from the fourth quarter to the first quarter looks to be a bullish force,” The Hightower Report said today. The …

Cattle prices find gains

It was a good day for cattle markets. The Hightower Report said weather looks favorable for improving weight gains in the next few weeks, “but…

Lean hogs

Hogs wallow in the red this week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

While lower supplies offer some support to cattle prices, February cattle closed moderately lower on the session Friday and the selling pushed…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News