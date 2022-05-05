Hog markets expected to rise

The technical picture on deferred contracts “looks more friendly” in the hog market, as demand issues and a choppy cash market affect the near-term contracts, Total Farm Marketing said. “The price action overall may be the making of a seasonal low after this push lower.”
“The lack of movement has placed pressure on the front of the cattle market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The bigger concern in the marketplace is demand. Export demand has stayed overly strong, but domestic demand and the impact of inflation on beef consumption acts as a wet blanket over the market.”