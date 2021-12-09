 Skip to main content
Hog markets may have shown a low point

Cattle markets are lower, reflecting a “disappointing trend” in retail values, according to Total Farm Marketing. “Technically, cattle charts are still in consolidation, positing a series of higher highs and lows, building a flag pattern,” they said. “The short-term demand concerns have limited the market’s rally potential.”

Hogs saw a “spike-bottom” low yesterday, which may mark a short-term low point in the market, The Hightower Report said. “Traders are awaiting signs that pork product prices have put in a seasonal low just as supply peaks.” While there is yet to be a technical sign of a low, the market is oversold, they said, as pork values start to move higher.

