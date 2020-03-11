Cattle markets were lower again Wednesday, even with some sources of support.
“April cattle closed sharply lower on the day after trading moderately higher early in the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The market found support from ideas that futures are oversold, the basis is too oversold and beef prices have remained steady over the past week.”
Hog markets were also sharply lower due to the tumbling stock market and increasing average weights.
“April hogs opened sharply higher but closed sharply lower,” the Hightower Report said. “A sharp break in the stock market plus news that average weights are inching higher helped to trigger some selling.”