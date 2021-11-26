Hog prices headed for a sharp drop today

An overbought market and the latest Covid scare could send hog prices sharply lower today, according to The Hightower Report.
The feeder cattle market is breaking out to possibly challenge the contract highs, said John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market in general has seen strong money flow this week after the USDA released the latest Cattle on Feed report. Total cattle numbers are starting to reflect overall tight supplies.
It is doubtful there will be large or active trading today as the week concludes following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to The Cattle Report. There was a certain psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this week. Two years of playing on the defensive, in all negotiations regarding price, had hardened the resolve of cattle owners to the reality of market leverage and bargaining power.