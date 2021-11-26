 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hog prices headed for a sharp drop today

Hog prices headed for a sharp drop today

An overbought market and the latest Covid scare could send hog prices sharply lower today, according to The Hightower Report.

The feeder cattle market is breaking out to possibly challenge the contract highs, said John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing. The cattle market in general has seen strong money flow this week after the USDA released the latest Cattle on Feed report. Total cattle numbers are starting to reflect overall tight supplies.

It is doubtful there will be large or active trading today as the week concludes following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to The Cattle Report. There was a certain psychological element in negotiations for the price of cattle this week. Two years of playing on the defensive, in all negotiations regarding price, had hardened the resolve of cattle owners to the reality of market leverage and bargaining power.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National carcass base down 4 cents to $54.91/cwt.National live pric…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.Choice up 84 cents to $279.25.Select down 10 …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Limited slaughter rates this week is expected to keep the cash market “extremely soft,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cattle futures are called steady to lower following strong selling pressure on Thursday, influenced by the expiration of the October Feeder a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Buyers were active yesterday, pushing prices to triple-digit gains as firmer retail values supported the market with the anticipation of highe…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News